Currently Partly Cloudy Tomorrow is forecast to be nearly the same temperature as today. Cloudy, periods of rain.

Saturday 90% Rain Rain developing late. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

Sunday 90% Rain Rain. High around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Monday 80% Thunderstorm Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tuesday 0% Partly Cloudy Partly cloudy skies. High 54F. Winds light and variable.