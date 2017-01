Currently Overcast Today is forecast to be Much Cooler than yesterday. Showers.

Monday 40% Chance of Rain Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High around 60F. WNW winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tuesday 100% Rain Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Wednesday 80% Rain Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 58F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Thursday 60% Chance of Rain Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.